2022 retirement part at courthouse

During their retirement ceremony last week, Jerri Harrelson, left photo and Patti Crane, right photo received a certificate from the City of Bowling Green and a proclamation from the State House of Representatives. Pictured with the two retirees are Rep. Chad Perkins, left, and Mayor Jim Arico, right. Photos by Stan Schwartz

Courtroom takes on a different tone for farewell ceremony

Two of the three county officer holders who are retiring this year, were honored for their years of service during a ceremony in the third-floor courtroom of the Pike County Courthouse last Wednesday.

