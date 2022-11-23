During their retirement ceremony last week, Jerri Harrelson, left photo and Patti Crane, right photo received a certificate from the City of Bowling Green and a proclamation from the State House of Representatives. Pictured with the two retirees are Rep. Chad Perkins, left, and Mayor Jim Arico, right. Photos by Stan Schwartz
Courtroom takes on a different tone for farewell ceremony
Two of the three county officer holders who are retiring this year, were honored for their years of service during a ceremony in the third-floor courtroom of the Pike County Courthouse last Wednesday.
Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm could not make the ceremony because he was not feeling well. Pike County Circuit Clerk Jeri Harrelson and Pike County Treasurer Patti Crane were joined by family members, co-workers and many other well-wishers, as they received a certificate from Bowling Green Mayor Jim Arico and State Rep. Chad Perkins, R-40, during the ceremony.
“I know that both of you ladies have been very dedicated for a very long time,” said Perkins during his presentation. He asked Harrelson to step forward first as he presented her with a House resolution commending her time serving the people of Pike County.
“On behalf of the state of Missouri, thank you for all of your years of dedicated service,” he said.
Standing with Perkins was Arico, who said, “How do you put into words explaining the impact that these people have had? I know it’s the county’s time, but how do you put on a certificate the years of service, dedication, innovation, and leadership they have supplied to us? This is just a small token from the City of Bowling Green. It says, ‘The Mayor of the City of Bowling Green and citizens, hereby express their sincere gratitude to Jerri Harrelson in recognition of your 44 years of committed service and dedication to the people of Pike County for your performance as circuit clerk.’”
Perkins read an excerpt from the resolution as he presented it to Harrelson.
He noted that now Patti Crane would have more time to visit with her grandchildren and make the greatest sweet tea of all time.”
“You know, people walk in and out of our lives every day,” Arico said. “But there are some people who walk into our lives that make an imprint on our hearts. And you’re one of them.”
In recognition of her years of service, Arico thanked her for her innovation and dedication to the people of Pike County in her accomplishments as county treasurer.
Perkins’ resolution thanked Crane for her 25 years of exceptional service and dedication, with 10 of those years as Pike County treasurer in the performance of her duties with the utmost of professionalism.
There were lots of refreshments available for those who came to wish them well in their retirement.
