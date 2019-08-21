The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two crashes in Pike County Saturday.
A car driven by James Logerman of Fenton struck a car driven by Harry Warner of Laddonia at the intersection of Hwy. 154 and Hwy. 54 near Curryville around 3:50 p.m. Logerman, 42, suffered minor injuries, and both cars suffered extensive damage.
A 17-year-old from Louisiana was involved in a three-car crash late Saturday evening. Darriez Burst was not injured, though his car experienced minor damage.
