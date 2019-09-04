CLARKSVILLE – Hwy. 79 south of Louisiana will be reduced to one lane for much of the next month, while crews from Magruder Paving repave that stretch of road.
The work was scheduled to start Tuesday, Sept. 3
Mark Lindsay, operations manager for Magruder Paving, said the paving was expected to take roughly four weeks, with that portion of the project scheduled to be complete in early October.
Magruder will then lay rock on the shoulder of the road, a process that should take another week.
As crews work in downtown CLarksville on Thursday, Sept. 5, and Friday, Sept. 6, cars will not be able to be parked along Hwy. 79 in town. Notices to this effect have been posted, Lindsay said.
The attempt to improve Hwy. 79 has had to negotiate the flooding that put much of the road underwater for a good deal of the summer. Before the flooding intervened, crews had completed work from Louisiana to around Route N. The portion of the road through Clarksville and down to the Lincoln County line remains to be completed.
The project was awarded to Magruder Paving in December 2018 for a bid of $2.89 million. Magruder was also responsible for the resurfacing of U.S. 54 in Pike County.
