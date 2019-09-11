Realtor donation Clarksville

Courtesy photo.

A sense of relief: The East Central Board of Realtors presented a generous donation to the City of Clarksville in the amount of $500 to be used for flood disaster relief. Mayor Jo Anne Smiley is shown accepting the check on behalf of the city from Kevin Jayne, a realtor in Chesterfield, Mo.

Send questions and comments to athorp@pikecountynews.com.

Recommended for you