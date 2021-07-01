BLOWING GREEN—Most people don’t know what it is like for someone who was recently released from jail or prison and is attempting to start his or her life again. The bureaucracy and legal hurdles from some make going back behind bars an easier option, even if it’s something they truly don’t want to do.
To show their staff what it is like, the Northeast Community Action Corp. held a Reality After Release program at its office in Bowling Green to provide a strong simulation of the frustrations a lot of inmates face once they are released back into society.
Janice Robinson, who has been with NECAC for nearly 50 years and is the program director, said they couldn’t hold any of these simulations last year because of COVID. She hopes to have government employees and judges participate in the program this year, possibly in July and August. She was hoping to get the poverty simulation back into the school systems to give students and teachers an idea of what it’s like to live in poverty.
The participants were in week one of their release, simulating their first month out of custody. Around the room at various tables were places representing where the recently released people needed to go in order to find housing, get food, find a job or get medical attention. They could also sell their plasma, but only if they did not have a tattoo. There was also a table that offered quick cash for committing a crime; something a person might do if he or she runs out of options.
During each week (15 minutes by the clock), the former inmates have to complete certain tasks in the time allotted. Failure to complete the tasks could mean not eating, getting evicted, or ending up back behind bars if they commit another crime.
“This is to show how tough it is to get by not only if your poor but if your poor and just getting out of jail,” said Brent Engel, NECAC public relations officer.
The time limits are in place because many of the people seeking these types of services don’t have transportation. If they can’t get to a place before it closes, then there is little they can do.
There was even a mock law enforcement officer on hand to send the participants back to mock jail if they stepped out of line.
Several years ago, Robinson said, they brought in Pike County business owners to go through the poverty simulation program.
“It really was tremendous to see the feelings change of the merchants and businesses when they realize how hard it is for people who are on low-income wages or just don’t have a job to survive,” Robinson said. It helps people understand why people do some of the things they do just to survive. “It’s an eye-opener, for sure,” she said.
At the end of the four-week simulation, all the participants talked about what they learned from the program and how it affected them to learn what the poor and disenfranchised felt.
Robinson said that in addition to getting the program back into the schools, they would like to take it to the prisons in the hopes they can help those who are about to be released, so that they find an easier path back into society and not fall into a pattern that returns them to prison.
“This should enlighten them to what they could expect when they come out of prison,” Robinson said. “They need to come to us for help,” she added. “We can help them with housing and food, and making deposits. All the necessary things, and then help them find a job. Its pretty exciting stuff.”
Robinson said they had a few people from the St. Louis area that have a re-entry program, but not a simulator program. She said NECAC invited them to participate to see if this program would be something they would want to adopt.
At the end of the simulation during the discussion, those who were the customers said the toughest thing they faced was the bureaucracy. Getting transportation was another difficult point for these people. Some of them did take a gamble and commit a crime. Finding employment with a drug or other charge is difficult as well. And without reliable transportation many could not keep a job.
Keith Robinson and James Ingram with Community Action Agency of St. Louis, participated in the simulation as clients. For Keith, the most frustrating thing was trying to do everything right and still end up on the wrong side of the law because of things out of his control.
Those coming out of prison may not have a place to live or any type of support from, say, family members. Without support, reintegration is difficult.
