Weather permitting, Advanced Workzone Services will close Route NN in Pike County for railroad maintenance early next week.
The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 and will reopen at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The road will be closed from Georgia Street in Louisiana to Pike County Road 251.
Local traffic will be able to access businesses at the north end of the closure.
For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news, text alerts, and signup for e-updates.
