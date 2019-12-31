BOWLING GREEN—At least three people were involved in vandalizing the R-I school campus Christmas Eve, said R-I School Superintendent Matt Frederickson.
At about 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, he said, at least three individuals climbed on the building’s roof where they gained access.
“They broke one of the new speakers for the public address system from its mount,” he said. “And they tried to remove the cameras, but only got one off.”
Sheriff Stephen Korte said the Bowling Green Police Department is taking the lead in the investigation. He has one deputy assisting them.
“I can tell you no one has been incarcerated, yet,” he said.
In addition to the damage to the school’s equipment, he said the three individuals painted graffiti on the HVAC system. Frederickson added that he’s not sure how much it would cost to fix the damage.
“It’s something we’re looking into right now. We are working with the police department to get to the bottom of this quickly,” he said. “We have cameras all over the place, here. We have a pretty good handle on the situation.”
Bowling Green Police Chief Don Nacke could not be reached for comment before deadline.
