Following reports of a positive COVID-19 test for First Lady Teresa Parson, and due to quarantine restrictions, Gov. Mike Parson’s campaign staff has confirmed he will not be able to attend the Missouri Press Association/KOMU-8 gubernatorial forum scheduled for today, Friday, Sept. 25.
Plans are to reschedule the forum to a later date. More information about the rescheduled forum will be announced when details are finalized.
