A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the downstairs council chambers at Louisiana’s City Hall.
Members of the Louisiana Planning and Zoning Committee requested that the hearing be scheduled after receiving citizen requests for the re-zoning of multiple properties within city limits. Rudy Bell, whose property is located at Hwy. 54 and D Street, said that he would like to have it re-zoned for commercial use.
“This property is for sale and I am seeking to have it re-zoned from residential to business,” said Bell. “I have had several people express interest in purchasing it but they are wanting to open a business at the location. The land directly across the highway from this property is already zoned for business and I feel that this would help me to close a deal on the property,” he added.
Another request concerns the property located at 1012 Ohio Street. The owner of the property is seeking to have it re-zoned from R2 to R1, so that a mobile home may be situated on the property for single-family occupancy. Citizens who would like to voice concerns about the re-zoning of these properties are asked to attend the meeting scheduled in February. Without concerns being raised during the meeting, the Planning and Zoning Committee plan to subsequently vote on whether or not to make the recommendation to re-zone the properties to the City Council.
Other business discussed during the Planning and Zoning meeting included concerns about a property owner who recently established a tiny home on a property on Culpepper Street. There was speculation by neighbors that the property owner, who has a Palmyra address, is intending on placing several more tiny homes on the property for rental purposes. This existing home, was not given an occupancy permit or a rental inspection. As such, the occupancy of this structure is in violation of city ordinance and building codes, stated the committee. Members of the committee questioned how utility services were approved to be turned on at this property despite the ordinance violations. Mayor Tim Carter stated that city personnel did not follow the proper channels in the necessary authorization.
It was determined that if the owner wishes to add additional tiny homes, the property would have to be approved for re-zoning. It was also decided that a letter would be drafted to request that the owner of the property cease further development of this location at once. No other business was discussed. Committee Chair John Phillips adjourned the meeting.
