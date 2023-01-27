Outbuilding

Property for sale at Hwy 54 and D Street. Photo by Woodrow Polston

A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the downstairs council chambers at Louisiana’s City Hall.

Members of the Louisiana Planning and Zoning Committee requested that the hearing be scheduled after receiving citizen requests for the re-zoning of multiple properties within city limits. Rudy Bell, whose property is located at Hwy. 54 and D Street, said that he would like to have it re-zoned for commercial use.

Recommended for you