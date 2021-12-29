Even though she’s faced lots of challenges during her first year in office as Pike County public administrator, Lori Fuerst said the rewards far outweigh those challenges.
Fuerst said she felt really comfortable helping people.
“I helped one woman get moved into the high rise, and I helped another lady get her car,” Fuerst said.
She noted that she’s a very organized person, and the hardest thing for her is when things happen that take her away from the schedule she organized for that day.
“This job does not know an agenda. It’s a different ballgame every day,” she said. “But I truly enjoy it. It’s very rewarding.”
According to the county the public administrator serves as a guardian and/or conservator for wards that are determined by the Probate Court to be incapacitated and/or disabled. As guardian of the person, the public administrator is responsible for the protectee’s care, treatment, habilitation, support and maintenance.
The site describes an incapacitated person as any person who is unable to provide there selves with food, clothing, healthcare or safety. As conservator, the public administrator is responsible for taking possession of all the protectee’s real and personal property, rents, income and profits from property, and proceeds from the sale, mortgage or lease of property.
Because of this, Fuerst knows it is a tremendous responsibility; one she does not take lightly.
“My phone starts ringing by 8 a.m.,” she said. A lot of the people in her care are worried about money, especially toward the end of the month. She starts off her day with lots of paperwork, reserving the afternoon to make visits.
Visiting her clients is time consuming, because she has to travel all over the state.
“Most people think all my clients are in Pike County,” she said, but they’re not. They were in Pike County when they became protectees, but not all stay in the area. Her farthest client is 6 hours away.
Another thing people think, she said, is that all her clients are old. Her youngest was 18 years old when she first started.
“Now my youngest one is 20 and my oldest is 94,” she said.
COVID has also been hard on her clients she said, because a lot of times they don’t have anybody and have to stay in their rooms.
“It take a toll on all of us, but I can’t imagine having to stay in a room by themselves,” she said, although she did note that most facilities are trying to be a little more flexible.
One of her clients recently got a job, Fuerst said. “It’s important for them to feel independent,” she added. She just makes sure they have what they need to live.
“Our area is very good with helping people with disabilities have a place to work,” she said.
Even though she doesn’t have a staff, Fuerst said she is not alone.
“Each public administrator has a mentor,” she said. Someone she can turn to for guidance when needed.
And now she thinks of her clients as family.
“I love my people. They’re my other family. I’m now blessed to have 40 new people in my life,” she said. “And they all are very special in their own ways.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.