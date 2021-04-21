After a night of dancing, the students voted on their prom queen and king. From left to right, back row, are Clay LaZear, Jonah Jones, McKenna Orf, Evan Meyer, Audry Dean, and Claire Graver. Seated are the queen and king for 2021, Nayzeth Ambrocio and Shay Butler.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Hundreds turn out for side-by-side poker run in Frankford
- Pizza food ‘truck’ opens to good crowd
- Prom Night
- Garden center wants to grow with the community
- Pizzeria to open in Louisiana
- Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Awards
- VFW hosting a lunch fundraiser in Save A Lot parking lot
- Two Bowling Green High School students accepted into Missouri Scholars Academy
- Gov. Parson tours PLTC
- Rotary members step in to help with revitalization project
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.