Brown Cogar signing of DAR proclamation

Our posterity: Mayor Marvin Brown signed Louisiana’s proclamation of Constitution Day, which was Sept. 17, alongside Beverly Cogar, center, and Marilyn Johnson, right. In observance of the 240-year-old US Constitution, church bells in Louisiana were rung at 4 p.m. to commemorate its signing. Johnson and Cogar are members of the Louisiana Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Photo courtesy Charlie Cogar

