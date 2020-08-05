BOWLING GREEN—Pike County residents flocked to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the August Primary Election. Local elections decided yesterday are listed below. These results are considered unofficial until finalized by the county clerk.
Two of the contests will be decided during the November elections. Tracy Foster, who is running for Pike County assessor, won over Kristen Stark. Foster will now face the democratic candidate, Donna Prior, this November. For the job of county corner, incumbent Chris Stark won over Billy Price. Stark will match up against Democrat Margaret Owns in November.
During the Pike County Fair, Chad Perkins, the Republican candidate for the 40th District state representative seat, was confident he would carry the day. He noted that in the polling done before the election, he numbers were way ahead of his opponents. And the election proved those numbers to be correct, especially in Pike County. Perkins won easily with 2,572 votes against Heather Dodd with 400 votes, Ron Staggs with 326 votes, Woodrow Polston with 200 votes and Tommy Shultz with 157 votes.
Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte maintains his position bringing in nearly double the votes of his opponent, Corey Anderson—2,355 to 1,302.
Two Pike County commissioner seats were decided this election.
For the Western District incumbent, Bill Allen, won in a close contest against David Luebrecht and Curtis Delgman. Allen had 864 votes, Luebrecht 754 votes and Delgman 530 votes.
In the Eastern District, Tommy Wallace won by a wide margin over Laura Minor—1,120 to 361.
Lori Fuerst came in on top in her race for Pike County public administrator. She beat out Melony S. Grote and Gale Griffith-Frolos.
Former Pike County Clerk Susie Oberdahlhoff won her race for Cuivre River Township Committeewoman against Dorothy Sission.
Succeeding Oberdahlhoff as clerk for the Pike County Commission is Laura Stumbaugh, who ran unopposed for the office, but still drew more than 3,000 votes.
For the vote on Constitutional Amendment No. 2 to expand Medicaid, the county did not favor the proposition. Nearly 3,000 people voted no, as compared to the 1,517 who voted yes. However, this was a statewide vote and the Amendment passed.
Herb B. Kuhn, president and chief executive officer for the Missouri Hospital Association, said, “This is a victory for all Missourians, but especially those hardworking, yet low-income individuals caught in the coverage gap. However, today’s affirmation of Medicaid expansion by voters, marks a beginning rather than an end.”
The expansion would make people 19 to 64 years old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act, eligible for Medicaid.
According to the state, “government entities are estimated to have one-time costs of approximately $6.4 million and an unknown annual net fiscal impact by 2026 ranging from increased costs of at least $200 million to savings of $1 billion. Local governments expect costs to decrease by an unknown amount.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.