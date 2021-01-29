Bowling Green, MO (63334)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will change to all rain by the afternoon hours. High near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 32F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.