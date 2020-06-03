BOWLING GREEN—After learning that Gov. Mike Parson authorized the opening of municipal pools, the Bowling Green City Council gave the OK to open the city’s pool next week.
City Administrator Linda Luebrecht said that by June 10 or possibly June 13, the pool should officially be open to the public.
“We do not have a set date, yet,” she added, but sometime during next week they plan on opening the facility. The city’s General Committee met Monday to iron out some of the details for the opening.
Luebrecht said Rebecca Grummel had volunteered to oversee the operation. She is hiring the lifeguards, setting all the schedules and making sure they are certified, as well as hiring two managers who would alternate their schedules. Two of the lifeguards would also be tasked with being head lifeguards.
“All of them would be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the pool,” she added.
The number of people allowed in the pool area at one time has not been set yet, she said, because the city council wants to see how much of a crowd the opening draws the first few days of operation.
“They would be following the Health Department’s recommendations, as well as the governor’s, which both say we can open,” Luebrecht said.
Some things that are different this year, she added, are a lack of lounge chairs. It would be too difficult for the pool staff to try and keep up with sanitizing the chairs between users, because they have to dry before the next person uses one. Luebrecht suggests that people bring their own chairs if they want to sit.
Also, the snack bar would not be open, although there should be bottled water people can buy. Luebrecht said people are welcome to bring small, soft-sided coolers, which will be inspected before being brought into the pool area.
“No alcohol is allowed, and no glass containers,” she said. “Any drinks brought in will have to be sealed. They can’t be already open, and they can’t bring cups.”
People are still going to be required to use social distancing guidelines.
“The main thing is, it has to be your choice to go to the pool. You have to make that decision for your family,” she said.
Pool hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday -Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
