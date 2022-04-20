Rescue of K9 turns into a brazen escape
A forlorn dog cry emanating from the culvert at Lift Station A set off a series of events that brought rescuers to bear for one stuck pup at the bottom of a sewer pipe and then mobilized people from all over the community to reach out to help.
City Code Enforcement and Building Inspector Tony Windmiller said he became part of a multi-agency rescue force on Wednesday after a beagle got stuck inside the city’s sewer system. City employee, Brandy Nelson, called Bowling Green Police Department after she dropped off her child at the day-care center next to Lift Station A. Windmiller said she told them she heard a dog crying from the culvert.
It is right in the area where the new entrance to Bowling Green High School is being built. Windmiller noted that behind The Learning Center is a dry basin that can handle storm overflow when needed. Officer Steve Kelly, the first on the scene, called Windmiller to come help.
“I told him the dog would be OK as long as he didn’t get into that one pipe down there,” Windmiller said, the one that goes directly into the city sewer system. Kelly had already called the people at Alliance to see if they could lend a hand, as well. When Windmiller arrived he asked where the dog was, and was told it had gotten into that one pipe—and they heard a splash.
That pipe drops directly into the city’s sewer system, which carries raw sewage.
“I said we need to get him out of there now,” Windmiller said. “So we open the cover and sure enough there he is swimming around in raw sewage.”
They were able to get a rope around him to pull him up. But before that Windmiller said Kelly had wanted to go down there and pull him out. Windmiller said he advised against that because of the possible methane buildup in the enclosed space. If Kelly had gone down there, he noted, they would need to call in the Fire Department to do two rescues.
Windmiller said it was a fight to get the beagle out of the pipe, because he didn’t much like the rope being around him.
Once free of the pipe, they wrapped him up and took him to Bowling Green Veterinary Clinic where they washed him up and kept him over night. The dog had no collar and was not chipped. Finding the owner was going to take some doing, especially because the beagle looked has though he had been running on his own for a while, Windmiller added. It was at the clinic that the staff gave him is temporary name—PoohDawg.
Windmiller brought the dog to his office for the time being where he said he had someone who was interested in fostering him while they tried to locate his owners.
He also noted that several people stopped in to the clinic and his office to donate food for PoohDawg and help pay for his treatment. Apparently, he was loaded with worms and needed medication. The clinic, he added, has a fund that helps offset the cost of treatment for pets for those who have low income. Any extra money donated for PoohDawg, he said, would go to that fund.
Windmiller also said others had seen the dog around town and tried to corral him, but he proved to be elusive. PoohDawg’s desire to be free was strong. Not long after Windmiller set him up at his office until a foster family could be found, PoohDawg chewed through his leash during one of his walks and was on the run again. He’s still at large as of this writing, so if you see him, give Bowling Green Police Department a call.
