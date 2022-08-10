First local National Night Out event a big hit
What could be better than some good food and socializing with one’s peers at the city’s main park?
A few dozen people came out Tuesday last week to do just that—and to meet some of Bowling Green’s first responders.
Bowling Green’s police and fire departments set up at the concession stand by the ballfields at big park, offering free food and drinks, plus a bounce castle for the little ones. And even though bouncing proved quite popular among the children, it was the fire trucks and police vehicles that drew the most attention; not to mention the police/emergency whistles most of the children were using throughout the evening.
Bowling Green Police Chief Josh Langley, who took over the department just a few weeks ago, wanted to do more community outreach with his department. He saw an opportunity in with the program National Night Out, a nationwide program that is designed to bring communities together with their local police and fire departments.
Working together, they quickly put together the program for the community. Normally during National Night Out, police encourage communities to start block parties on their own, registering where and when they’ll be held. Those departments would send officers to join them, so the people could get to know their local law enforcement personnel.
Langley thought it would be good to start out the program locally with one big party, hosted by his department along with the help of the Bowling Green Fire Department. They would provide all the food and drinks, as well as the bounce castle.
“I think it was a good turnout,” Langley said. “We’ll just keep growing,” he added.
Officers with families brought their significant others, as well as their children to participate in the event. With good music coming from one of the shelters, those who came to join the party were treated to hot dogs and pulled-pork sandwiches, along with a variety of chips—and there were some fresh-baked cookies from Karen’s Catering for those with a sweet tooth.
Langley said he was happy with the people in his department.
“I’ve got a really good group of guys,” he said.
The department recently hired on two new police personnel, who recently graduated from the police academy, using an established scholarship program. Langely noted that two more people will be starting the academy in August. And with those two added to the department, BGPD will be fully staffed, he added.
Silvia Elliott said she liked the police academy.
“It was definitely a learning experience,” she said. Before this, she was a full-time fire fighter and did some dispatching along with doing some volunteering with BGPD. Elliott said her EMS training is a plus for her and an asset to the department.
When in uniform, Elliott said she gets some people doing a double take, like they can’t believe there’s a woman in the police department.
“So far, everyone has been pretty welcoming,” she added. There are a few men she’s met, she said, that don’t think women should be cops. “I told them, that’s fine you don’t have to agree with it, but if you need me, call me.”
