Last week, Louisiana Police Chief Josh Baker provided an update on several cases including that vandalism that took place at Veterans Park. and a breaking and entering at Dairy Queen on Georgia Street. Baker said that there are suspects in both cases.
“We have suspects that we’re currently investigating,” said Baker. “We’re looking into getting cameras around the park bathrooms, but at this point in time there are no cameras in that area.
“The city has already set in place for the police to lock the bathrooms after a certain time, and unlock them at a certain time in the morning,” he said about his department’s security measures. “We talked to surrounding residents and one gave us a big lead stating that they also had property damage the same night of this occurrence and confronted the individual. We do have a suspect for the bathrooms and we’re working on it, so hopefully we will have this one come to a close relatively shortly.
“The Dairy Queen robbery is one we’re still working on,” he said, “as of right now, we have a few leads but not a specific suspect.”
Attempts to identify the suspect, so far, have not turned up anyone.
“He was wearing gloves and a mask,” Baker said, “so we don’t have any fingerprints. We haven’t been able to clear up the surveillance as of right now. They are, however working on getting a clearer picture of the suspect.
Anyone that has information regarding these cases should make contact with the Louisiana Police Department by calling 573-754-4021.
