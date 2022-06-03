Preliminary reports state that two people died in a small plane crash just off of Pike Rt. 36 north of Curryville Thursday evening at about 6:30.
Investigators for the FAA were expected on the scene today. It was noted that the plane had been hangered at the Bowling Green Municipal Airport.
After speaking with the Airport Board, Bowling Green Mayor Jim Arico stated that the city’s Wings and Wheels event, which will take place tomorrow at the airport, would go on as planned, and that the crash was not related to the event. At about noon on Saturday, during the event, he said, the VFW would perform a small service and play taps for the two people who died in the crash.
Bowling Green Code Enforcement Officer Tony Windmiller said BGFD was called out to the crash site, but the call was cancelled while they were enroute. He noted that they continued to the scene, but they stayed on the gravel road about 150 yards from the crash site.
