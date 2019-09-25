BOWLING GREEN – The governing body behind emergency dispatching in Pike County will make a major investment in clearer communication with first responders.
The Pike County 911 Board voted on the issue at its monthly meeting last Tuesday. The motion to invest in Simulcast capabilities passed unanimously.
According to 911 Director Jim Porter, the multiple transmitters communicating with Pike County emergency responders can sometimes interfere with each other when dispatchers use more than one at a time.
“It throws in cross-talk — wah-wah-wah-wah — and nobody can understand anything,” Porter said. “This is a step to correct that problem.”
“It’s essential. It has to happen,” board member Bill Sterne said at the meeting.
The measure approved by the board will address the problem at two of the five transmitter sites in the county at Louisiana and Bowling Green, the busiest in the county. It would also free up equipment to potentially later install upgrades at the transmitter in Clarksville.
The roughly $65,000 cost of the upgrades was pre-set by a state bid, so the board did not need to advertise to solicit bids for the project. Board members expressed some concerns about the scale of the investment — given the board’s recent creation, its still in the process of building up its financial resources through tax revenue produced by a sales tax approved alongside the new board in August 2018. But the board decided that, given the importance of the system, their budget could bear the cost.
“It needs to be done, and we can afford it right now,” said board member and Treasurer Al Murry.
The board, which was called into existence by the voters of Pike County last year, is working on establishing for a permanent home for its operations. It currently works out of a temporary office behind the Sheriff’s office in Bowling Green. The board is waiting on a report from a surveyor before proceeding further in that process.
Porter updated the board on his discussions with local agencies about assuming responsibility and ownership for emergency communications equipment owned by other bodies of government in Pike County. Porter said he has spoken to several cities in Pike County, for instance, about taking over the upkeep of radio equipment.
