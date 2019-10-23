A voter registration canvass will be conducted in Pike County during the month of November according to Pike County Clerk Susie Oberdahlhoff.
“State statute 115.163 of the Missouri Election Laws states that voter registration records of all precincts be canvassed every two years," Oberdahlhoff said. “It needs to be completed no later than ninety days prior to the date of a primary or general election. This is the year."
The November canvas will be in advance of the presidential preference primary held in March 2020.
Maintaining accurate and current voter registration lists helps reach the goal of fair and accurate elections. Regular list maintenance, including the deletion, disqualification and transfer of voter records from one jurisdiction to another due to a change of address ensures only eligible voters will appear on the voter rolls.
A non-forwardable voter identification card will be sent to every active voter in the county. If these cards are returned as undeliverable, then a forwardable residence confirmation card is sent to confirm correct address. If no response is received, the voter will be made inactive until the voter responds or fails to participate in two general elections.
If you receive a card addressed to a person who now longer lives in the building, please return it. If the card is ignored or thrown away, it indicates to election officials that the person still lives at that location and therefore.
“We encourage registered voters to participate in this canvass," Oberdahlhoff said. “This process ensures our right to vote."
