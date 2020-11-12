Stark and Foster win their races
BOWLING GREEN—Even though only a few of the offices in Pike County were being contested for this election, Pike County voters came out in droves to vote for their president.
President Donald Trump received more than 75% of the vote in Pike County, with Joe Biden far behind at only 22%, according to the unofficial results posted by the Pike County clerk. But nationally, Biden won the contest, picking up 290 electoral college votes.
At the state level, Gov. Mike Parson handily defeated the Democrat contender, Nicole Galloway, the state’s auditor. Parson brought in nearly 74% of the vote to Galloway’s 23.41%. Mike Kehoe, the Republican incumbent also won the day with nearly 74% of the vote. The secretary of state race faced a similar outcome, with Jay Aschcroft pulling in the highest percentage of votes with nearly 77 of all votes counted.
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick also won his contest against Vicki Lorenz the Democrat contender. Eric Schmitt, the state’s attorney general, was way ahead of all the other contenders for the office. He had just over 74% of the vote. Rep. Sam Graves retained his seat in the House with more than 75% of the vote.
Chad Perkins, who won the primary to be the Republican candidate for the 40th District’s state representative, did not face a contender for his race. Still, he drew more than 6,000 votes.
In Pike County, Tommy Wallace did not face an opponent for commissioner for the Eastern District and Bill Allen also ran unopposed for commissioner for the Western District.
Laura Stumbaugh was elected as county clerk, and Stephen Korte retains his position as Pike County sheriff.
For the county assessor’s office, incumbent Donna Prior faced off against Tracy Foster. It was a close race with Foster winning the contest carrying just over 55% of the vote to Prior’s 42.21%.
The county coroner’s race was also contested with incumbent Chris Stark going up against Margart Owens. Stark was able to win his contest with 66.62% of the vote.
Lori Fuerst, was elected public administrator for Pike County.
The majority of Pike County voters voted no on Amendment 1, but overwhelmingly they voted yes for Amendment 3, as did most of the state. Pike County voters sided with the rest of the state in voting no on Amendment 1, which would have amended the state’s constitution to extend the two term restriction that currently applies to the governor’s and the treasurer’s office to include the Lt. governor, secretary of state, auditor the attorney general’s offices.
Amendment 3 returns the state to the use of bipartisan commissions appointed by the governor for legislative redistricting and eliminates the nonpartisan state demographer.
In Louisiana, voters were decidedly opposed to dissolving the special road district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.