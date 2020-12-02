Prisoners transferred to Audrain County facility
BOWLING GREEN—In a news release, Sheriff Stephen Korte wrote that after consulting with the Pike County Commissioners, the decision was made to temporarily close the Pike County Jail and transfer all prisoners to Audrain County.
“As of today (Nov. 30), 26 prisoners have been transferred,” Korte said. He noted that because of staffing shortages and COVID-19 quarantines, “we no longer had enough staff to operate (the jail) safely.”
Korte added that, “The closing was not a knee jerk reaction. Because the revenue coming into the county has not kept pace with rising expenses this option has been discussed many times over the last few years. In December of 2018 when preparing for the 2019 budget the County Commission and I, along with the new incoming judge and prosecutor, met at length about the jail. It was decided at that time to keep it open. Part of that decision was based on an offer from Ralls County to increase what they paid for their daily housing rate.
None of the prisoners from Ralls County were transferred to Audrain. Korte said those prisoners were taken to Marion County.
Pike County Jail will remain closed until it can be safely operated, Korte added.
He explained that “Mathematically speaking, it takes 10.1 full-time staff to operate the jail.” This allows for people on duty 24/7, as well as, one for 8 hours a day Monday thru Friday to transport.
“The 10.1 includes coverage for 13 paid county holidays and 40 hours of vacation a year. Sick time is not calculated in the 10.1 personnel.
“The Sheriff’s Office is budgeted for 12 staff, which was the staff level when I started here in 1996 and is what is needed to safely operate.”
Also in 1996, he added, there were three full-time kitchen staff.
“Now there is just one, who prepares two meals a day, 5 days a week, and handles all ordering and manages the menu. The jail staff and deputies prepare the other meals.
Right now, only seven staff are available to operate the jail. “And one of those seven, he said, would soon be leaving for a better paying job.
Although sheriff’s deputies sometimes fill in at the jail, Korte said, jail staff are typically non-certified employees.
“The Sheriff’s Office is budgeted for 10 deputies, one of which is the school resource officer, who’s full salary and benefits are paid for by the school, and per our contract we will have a deputy assigned when they are in session. As of today (30 November) we have one vacancy, one on medical leave for an injury sustained from pulling someone three times his size from a multi-vehicle crash in which one vehicle was starting to catch fire. Additionally, one is out on maternity leave with a second to be leaving any day now for maternity leave.”
Right now, he added, no sheriff’s deputies are under quarantine.
The cost to house Pike County detainees $60 a day for each prisoner.
In his release, Korte noted that “In 2018, the housing for other jurisdictions brought in $180,335. The end of year projection, for 2020, based on current numbers will be less than $65,000. I cannot speak for the Ralls County court system as to the drastic reduction in detainees, but I do know that in part it can be contributed to 2019 bond reforms and COVID-19 in 2020. The estimated cost at that time, between staying open and closing, were within just a few thousand dollars out of the $1.5 million budget.
Staffing issues have always been a problem in Pike County, Korte added.
“Because the County Commission does not have the revenue to provide a competitive wage and benefit package, it makes it incredibly difficult to hire and retain employees. Not only is the pay and benefits at Pike County lower than all neighboring counties, the pay and benefits for a deputy sheriff is less than that for patrol officers at the Bowling Green and Louisiana police departments.”
At the jail, working conditions can be difficult, he said.
“Jailers have to work over nights, weekends and have to deal people who aren’t always the nicest folks in our community, and who really don’t appreciate being locked up,” he noted. “All this for a salary that is equal to or less than places like Walmart or fast food restaurants. We have perspective employees that come in and are interested in criminal justice as a career and working locally, until they find out what the pay is.”
In his release, Korte wrote: “For the 2020 budget year your jail staff’s starting pay is $11.50 an hour. There are no guaranteed raises. Raises happen at the beginning of the budget year, if there is enough projected revenue for the commission to grant them.”
Korte said in that in an ideal situation, sales tax revenue should keep pace with the growth and needs of a community. This has not happened here. He believes it’s because too many people are buying items online instead of buying them locally.
“The county receives no sales tax from online sales,” he said.
A 911 sales tax in 2018 was supposed to provide the needed funds, he noted, but rising costs have overtaken what is being collected.
In his release, Korte advocates for putting a measure on the ballot to garner tax from online sales.
“We can also, under state statute (67.547 RSMo), place up to a half-cent sales tax on the ballot dedicated to law enforcement. This would be in addition to the current half cent that we currently receive (67.582 RSMo),” he wrote.
“I would also like to say how grateful I am to the present and past staff for their sacrifice and dedication, if only effort could pay their bills,” Korte said. “I would also like to thank Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller and the staff at the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.