A note from R-1 Superintendent Matt Frederickson announced the closure of the Bowling Green school campus until April 6. His note follows:
BGR-1 Families,
After a joint meeting of Pike County Superintendents in conjunction with the Pike County Health Department, we have decided that all Pike County Schools will be closed through April 3 and will tentatively resume on April 6, based on guidance from the CDC.
All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions and facility usage will be canceled during the time schools are closed. According to health officials, the idea of social distancing can significantly decrease the ability of a virus to spread and keep those who may be more vulnerable safe.
In the BGR-1 School District, we place the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff above everything else. This has been a very difficult decision, knowing that schools are a place where multiple needs are met. I will be working with staff to make arrangements for at home activities and processes and to put these in place for all students. We are also working on plans to make grab-and-go meals available. Please stay tuned for more information as it is available, as I know you may have many questions. Our fantastic custodial and maintenance staff are already at work deep cleaning our buildings to prepare for when our students return.
Throughout closure, we continue to ask that families follow the CDC guidance of practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and practicing good respiratory hygiene. Contact the Pike County Health Department with questions or concerns specifically related to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Also, be mindful that children look to us for direction as adults. Please help model calm and help reassure students that we are doing everything in our power to keep them safe and secure.
Sincerely,
Matt Frederickson, PhD
Superintendent
Bowling Green R-1 School District
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.