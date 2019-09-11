LOUISIANA – Republicans of Pike County met Sept. 5 at Faith Baptist Church in Louisiana. Dorothy Sisson gave the blessing and Dan Turner led the Pledge of Allegiance. All enjoyed a carry-in meal.
Gale Frolos, president, called the meeting to order. Announcements were: (1) a call to remember Larry Allen's mother in prayer. (2) Clarksville American Legion will start their fall fish fry on the second and fourth Fridays of each month. (3) a thank you for the scholarship from Katie Wilkinson. (4) A thank you from the Far East Broadcasting Co. for the donation in memory of John Warner. (5) Heritage Day parade and booth on Sept. 12, plus a need for help with float and tent set up. (6) Lincoln Day on Oct. 4 at Jennings Opry in Frankford with Lt.Gov. Mike. Kehoe to speak at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The secretary and treasurer's reports were read and approved. It was voted to pay liability insurance for the year.
Guests introduced were Ron and Martha Staggs of Paris. Ron is considering running for state representative. Also, State Rep. Dan Stacy of Jackson County, was the guest speaker. County officials present were Recorder Kim Lubrecht, Western County Commissioner Bill Allen and County Clerk Susie Oberdahlhoff.
It was agreed to have the next meeting Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Jennings Opry to decorate for Lincoln Day on Oct. 4. Everyone is asked to bring sandwiches or chips for a light meal while the group works.
Stacy presented a program about closed primaries. A bill on this was filed in the last legislative session, but did not pass. Many, including some Republicans, oppose this because it lessens manipulation of elections, some do not want to identify who they are, do not want to be called partisan and Democrats want to be able to choose Republican candidates they most likely can beat in the general election, according to Stacy. Those who support this say primaries should reflect the views of each party therefore each party should choose their own candidate. Stacy ask each member of the group to speak to Rep. Jim Hansen and ask him to support closed primaries.
