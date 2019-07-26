Several Pike County routes will be closed next week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews carry out roadwork, the agency announced this week.
MODOT has asked motorists to consider other routes while the work is underway. The work is subject to weather-related delays.
Pike County UU will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between U.S. Route 54 and Pike County Route VV on Monday, July 29.
Pike County Route VV will be reduced to one lane from Route UU to County Road 130 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.
Also on Tuesday, July 30, Pike County Route UU will be reduced to one lane from Route VV to Business Route 61 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both Pike County Route UU and Pike County Route VV will be reduced to one lane on Wednesday, July 31, from U.S. Route 61 to U.S. Route 54 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m..
On Thursday, Aug. 1, Pike County Route M will be reduced to one lane between Pike County Route Y and Missouri Route 161 from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
