Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte issued a news release Monday, stating that, “The Pike County Jail is possibly suspending operations. All detainees would more than likely be moved to the Audrain County Jail in Mexico, Mo., as early as this week.”
He noted that Audrain County’s jail is the closest facility able to house the average number of inmates in Pike County’s jail, about 40 per day.
“At this time, I cannot predict how long” detainees would have to stay at the Audrain facility. “For the families and friends of detainees, Audrain County uses the same vendor for phones, email and commissary as Pike County,” Korte added. He said the reason for the possible suspension of operations is because of the difficulty the Sheriff’s Office has had in recruiting and retaining staff at the jail.
“We can no longer safely continue to operate,” he said. “This problem is not unique to the jail as most employers in our area are struggling to find and retain staff. Most notably and comparable would be the prison (Northeast Correction Center, which is ) also short staffed even though they have a much higher starting level of compensation. I am aware of other counties in Missouri that are finding themselves in the same position,” he added.
The Pike County Jail closed temporarily in December of 2020 during the height of COVID, Korte recalled.
“At that time, the number of jail staff I was budgeted for was cut from 12 to 10 to increase wages from $11.50 to $13.50 an hour. Later that year, a deputy position was cut to raise that starting pay from $15.50 to $17.50 an hour. In July of this year, I was allowed to raise the starting pay in the jail to $14 an hour,” he explained.
For the past two years the maximum number of full-time staff for the entire Sheriff’s Office was capped at 23.
“We currently have only 16 full-time employees,” Korte said. “All deputy positions are filled, and there is one deputy holding and working a jailer position. For the last several months, the jail has been averaging more than 200 hours of overtime a month because of being short staffed. With two staff people leaving for new jobs, on Dec. 1, it became necessary to pull two full-time deputies from patrol to maintain two people on duty in the jail. Reserve deputies are also filling in at the jail,” Korte noted.
He explained that the current half-cent sales tax is the primary funding source for the Sheriff’s Office. Over the last decade, he said, and most recently during the pandemic, the amount of internet sales versus local sales has greatly increased. Because Pike County does not receive sales tax from internet sales, the current sales tax has not kept up with the rate of inflation or the increases to minimum wage.
“During my 14 years of being your sheriff, we have seen the following increases: Health insurance up by 143% with employees now contributing the equivalent of 50 cents an hour. The cost of our other insurances has increased by 92%. Minimum wage has increased by 70%. And, in the last 18 months, our cost for food has doubled.
“Having to use another county’s jail will not save us any money,” Korte said, “but we can no longer safely both operate our own facility and provide law enforcement response with the staff we have been able to budget. Your county officials have and will continue to work towards the goal of providing the most and best public safety possible.
“I also want to publicly thank our staff for their dedication to our county. Their willingness to serve, fuels my dedication. All but three of the current staff have been here more than 1 1/2 years. In particular, I want to recognize chief deputy, and Louisiana High school graduate, David Carroll, on his 30-year anniversary at the Sheriff’s Office this month. I wish I had more than words to recognize all of the staff for their sacrifices and desire to serve.”
