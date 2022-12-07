Pike County Sheriff

Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte

Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte issued a news release Monday, stating that, “The Pike County Jail is possibly suspending operations. All detainees would more than likely be moved to the Audrain County Jail in Mexico, Mo., as early as this week.”

He noted that Audrain County’s jail is the closest facility able to house the average number of inmates in Pike County’s jail, about 40 per day.

