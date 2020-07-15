Less than 2 weeks to go
Pike County Fair to go on as planned
BOWLING GREEN—For Pike County Fair Board President Don St. Clair, this year is a little more challenging than when he was president in 2016.
With the ever-present threat of shutdowns because of the pandemic, the fair board, he said, has worked closely with the Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice to develop a plan on how to manage crowds at the fair.
At their meeting in May, he said, the board decided to go ahead with the county fair and immediately after that contacted PCHD to start the planning process leading up to the fair’s opening July 28.
St. Clair said he spoke with Rhonda Stumbaugh about the best way to move forward.
“We wanted to know what they were going to do to encourage social distancing,” he said.
“The carnival has their own things that they’re going to do,” he said. “We’re going to sanitize everything as best we can every day.
“The social distancing thing is up to the individual,” he added. “Still, we’re going to encourage it through signage. We’re also going to set up sanitation stations around the fairgrounds.”
Because they have a signed contract with the carnival (Put Name In Here), he said, it is up to the carnival owner to decide how to make their rides and game safe.
As for the food vendors, he explained, they decided to space them out more. And there won’t be any political booths this year, St. Clair noted.
Because the beer garden is an open air event, St. Clair said they decided to keep it for this year’s fair. However, he said, they did decide to change the size of the upper beer garden.
“It’s to give us more space up there,” he said, “so we can have people stay 6-feet apart.” There will be Plexiglas between the server and the patrons.
The food kitchen serving windows, he added, are already set up for social distancing.
“If the governor changed his mind and said we can’t have it,” he said, “then that would be different, of course.” If that should happen, he noted, they would work with the state to try and recoup some of the money already spent for the fair.
Member of the fair board have been working every Wednesday night since the first week of June to prep the fairgrounds for the county fair. The week before the fair starts, they will be working every night to make sure everything is in place and ready for the crowds to show up.
“A lot of them swill do things throughout the year,” he added, to help out at the fairgrounds.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good agenda set up for everyone,” St. Clair said. “I think we made steps to be more inclusive by bringing the concert back.”
He noted that last year, the board heard from people who were upset that the big concert had been replaced by music being played by bands in the beer garden.
“Hopefully, we’ve done well brining in Reilly. He seems real popular among the younger people. Our opening acts will be really good, too.”
