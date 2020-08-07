Attendance on par with earlier years despite rain and COVID-19 concerns
BOWLING GREEN—Tuesday evening last week the Pike County Fair began just as it should—the carnival rides started up, the food stands opened and the rodeo got underway.
The warm, clear night brought out people by the hundreds to indulge in a great American tradition—the county fair. Families strolled the main drag as children raced toward the carnival rides. As for food, in addition to the amazing meals being prepared by volunteers in the main building, fair-goers could snack on that wonderful staple—the funnel cake. And if it could be fried, one food vendor would dip it in hot oil and fry it for you.
But Wednesday morning brought rain—a lot of rain, and after two and a half days of steady downpours, a good part of the parking lot was turned into a sea of mud. If one didn’t want their vehicle sitting axel deep in that mud, a free shuttle was being offered by Sparks Party Buses from the Bowling Green High School parking lot to the fair’s front gate. The rain forced the cancelation of the truck and track pull. If you bought a season ticket to the fair, hold onto it. The tractor pull is being rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m., and those season tickets will get you in the gate. Cost to get in if you don’t have a ticket is $10. The concession stand will be open, but no alcohol will be served.
Even during the heavy rains people still came, sloshing through ankle deep puddles to reach the activities. Under the small stage roof, the contests could still go on with little worry from the weather.
On Tuesday, the fair queen was chosen—Katy Horner was picked from the field of contestants. Kaylyn Charlton was named Jr. Ms. Pike County and Ms. Pike County was Canessa Sherman. The three took their roles seriously throughout the week showing up at almost every event to represent Pike County.
Even during the pouring rain on Thursday, parents showed up for the Baby Contest. The small stage made quite the refuge for contestants and others looking for a dry spot to wait out the rain. See the winners on Page 7.
Friday afternoon the rain finally let up. Crews worked hard to prepare the main track, because it was demolition derby time, and after some favorite events had to be canceled or postponed because of the weather, the people were not going to be denied this spectacle of destruction. The stands started filling early, hours before the event was to begin. Soon, every available space around the track had people standing or sitting; mostly standing. According to derby promoter Domination Motorsport 180 cars from five different states competed. Their revving engines could be heard all the way in town.
The start of the derby was delayed an hour to accommodate the drivers, who wanted to check the track, and for the spectators, who had to wade through yards of mud to reach the stands.
The first heat of night was the Powder Puff division. But these drivers were anything, but powder puffs. These women were mean, ornery and ready to wreck. They sent their battered behemoths hurtling across the muddy track taking no quarter and giving none. By the end of the first heat, there was smoldering wreckage everywhere. The crowd roared to life—almost as loud as the engines on the track before those pistons were silenced by one too many hits. With so many contestants, the derby didn’t finish until 2:30 a.m.
Winners from the demolition derby were: Powder Puff—Danielle Rowan, Centralia, Mo.; FWD Hobo—Marissa Zerr, Troy, Mo.; Weld Compacts—Tony Brellinger, Hillsboro, Mo.; Full Size Hobo—Kshe Howland, Pittsfield, Ill.; Limited Weld—Allan Brown, Bowling Green, Mo.; Street Stock Weld—Trey Heuer, Harrisburg, Mo.
Fair volunteers along with FFA volunteers and members of the Bowling Green football team worked through the night, cleaning up the fairgrounds and parking area. What had been little more than a muddy swamp was transformed back into a parking lot by the time the fair reopened on Saturday.
And that was a good thing, because the crowds were coming back, not just for the carnival rides brought in by Kenny’s Funland but for the horseshoes and cornhole tournaments. See photos and results on Page 8. Plus, there was the Petal Tractor pull and a fashion show for the enjoyment of fair-goers. See more photos on Page 8.
But all that was leading up to the closing event: The big concerts. First up was Joey Wray. The local musician led off the lineup of entertainers for the evening. Then Alexandra Kay took the stage with her band to wow the crowd. And as the sun set and the stage lights came up, Riley Green made his way on stage. For those who had waited hours, he did not disappoint. He sang on into the night to the packed crowd.
Fair board President Don St. Clair said he thought the fair went as well as could be expected considering the concerns people had about the coronavirus and all the rain early during fair week. Compared to other years, he said this year’s fair was on par with attendance.
He had high praise for all the volunteers who worked to bring the fair to life. They put in countless hours before during and after the fair ended. Once the last tent peg is pulled up and the trash hauled away, the fair board will start planning for next year’s fair.
