National Family Literacy Day on Nov. 1. Established by the 103rd Congress in 1994, National Family Literacy Day emphasizes the importance of reading and learning for the entire family and highlights the impact that parents have on their child’s learning.
National Family Literacy Day usually focuses on special activities to showcase the importance of family reading to help build a nation of readers. Families can underscore the importance of reading by and to their children to assist in reading and literacy. Some suggestions are to have reading night(s) with the family, collect and donate books, check into read-a-thons and participate in reading-challenge programs sponsored by schools and libraries. The alarming fact is that as many as one in six adults struggle with reading and writing. A reading/writing adult gains self-respect and confidence. That person can strive toward goals that otherwise would not be achievable. Fostering child reading is essential to the development of an adult reader/writer.
With education as one of the cornerstones of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Pike County Chapter is committed to increasing literacy in their community. With COVID-19 this year, activities are limited so the Pike County Chapter donated books to the middle school library in hopes that students will enjoy them and share the stories with their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.