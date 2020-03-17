Pike County Courthouse

Pike County Courthouse limits access.

Effective immediately, because of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the Pike County Courthouse is limiting access to the building until further notice.

Call the office numbers listed below and employees in those offices will assist the public. Courthouse hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Assessor’s Office—573-324-3261

Recorder’s Office—573-324-5567

Extension Office—573-324-5464

County Clerk’s Office—573-324-2412

Collector’s Office—573-324-3281

Treasure’s Office—573-3242102

Circuit Court Office—573-324-3112

Commission Office—573-324-2412

Prosecuting Attorney’s Office—573-324-2201

Juvenile Office—573-324-3510

UPS or FedEx should call 573-324-3261

