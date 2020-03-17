Effective immediately, because of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the Pike County Courthouse is limiting access to the building until further notice.
Call the office numbers listed below and employees in those offices will assist the public. Courthouse hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Assessor’s Office—573-324-3261
Recorder’s Office—573-324-5567
Extension Office—573-324-5464
County Clerk’s Office—573-324-2412
Collector’s Office—573-324-3281
Treasure’s Office—573-3242102
Circuit Court Office—573-324-3112
Commission Office—573-324-2412
Prosecuting Attorney’s Office—573-324-2201
Juvenile Office—573-324-3510
UPS or FedEx should call 573-324-3261
