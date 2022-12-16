Pike County Sheriff Korte

Sheriff Stephen Korte

During the Pike County Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting last week, the commissioners authorized Sheriff Stephen Korte to begin advertising an increase to the starting wages for jail staff.

“This is ahead of the completion of the 2023 budget,” he said. He noted that this would aid in his efforts to recruit and retain jail staff. The new wage is $17 an hour, he stated, along with retirement and health benefits. “It is hoped that this increase may prevent or shorten a possible suspension in jail operations,” Korte said. He reported last week that the Pike County Jail might shut down because of staffing shortages.

