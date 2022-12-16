During the Pike County Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting last week, the commissioners authorized Sheriff Stephen Korte to begin advertising an increase to the starting wages for jail staff.
“This is ahead of the completion of the 2023 budget,” he said. He noted that this would aid in his efforts to recruit and retain jail staff. The new wage is $17 an hour, he stated, along with retirement and health benefits. “It is hoped that this increase may prevent or shorten a possible suspension in jail operations,” Korte said. He reported last week that the Pike County Jail might shut down because of staffing shortages.
“The Sheriff’s Office is currently operating in crisis-response mode,” Kore said. “Between being short seven of our allotted 23 employees, our normal operations and additional responses to Louisiana because of that community’s staff situation,” Korte explained his officers have been putting in a lot of extra hours.
“For the 14-day pay period beginning Nov. 24 and ending Dec. 7, full-time staff worked 238 hours of regular overtime and five reserve deputies worked 172 hours. I am also aware of some staff who worked hours but refused to put them on time sheets.”
“That was a typical two-weeks for us here,” he added, “with the exception of the first two days being holidays with no court.”
•10 separate court sessions requiring bailiff’s
•Inmates picked up for court and returned to facilities in Fulton, Jefferson City, Boonville and Pacific.
•Received reports of and investigating: 3 sex related cases involving juveniles; 1 sex offender not in compliance; 1 armed robbery; 4 theft of property; 1 property damage; 2 narcotics cases; 3 harassment; 2 domestic disturbances; 1 Assault; 1 assault on law enforcement; 2 unattended deaths; 2 traffic crashes; 3 traffic stops; 1 accidental discharge of firearm resulting in injury; 35 persons booked in, 41 persons released.
He noted that there were also dozens of contacts not requiring reports, most being citizens coming in or calling to ask questions.
“I ask for the community’s patience when waiting for a deputy to respond,” Korte said. “Sometimes calls for active emergencies come in while we are responding to or working on other cases. With more than 18,000 citizens and 670 square miles in the county, we have a lot of ground to cover.”
