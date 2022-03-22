Last week Pike County Collector Tara Eskew rolled out a new program to help residents of Pike County by allowing them to pay their county taxes in monthly installments.
The tax payments would be automatically deducted from a person’s bank account each month.
Eskew said she had received a lot of interest in starting such a program from county residents.
“I did have to weigh what the cost of the program would be (for the county),” she said. But after talking with her programmer to see if it could be set up, Eskew decided to go ahead and get it done.
“There are a few other counties that do this,” she said, so she checked with them to see if it would be affordable for Pike County and beneficial to its citizens.
“It all worked out and streamlined pretty well,” she added. “It was an option that I wanted to give to the citizens of Pike County.”
She explained that the tax payment, which is always due in December each year, could be spread out over 11 months instead of having to pay it in one lump sum.
“We’re a starting this a little late in the year, because it’s our first year doing this,” she said. But residents can sign up any month, as long as it’s before the 10th day of the month. The amount of tax paid would be spread out over the remaining months of the year in which the person joined the program.
Normally, she said, the first payment would start in January, and go throughout the year.
“We’re starting this in April, so you can look at spreading those payments out from April to November,” she said. “And then, after that, it will be divided into 11 monthly payments.”
To sign up, people can go to the Pike County Collector’s office, or go online at pikecountycollector.com, to find the forms for the program.
Eskew said she expects several people would be taking advantage of the program now that it is operational.
She added that if anyone has any questions or comments about the program, to contact her office at 573-324-3281 for more information.
Below is a list of questions and answers Eskew prepared.
Pike County Tax Installment
Pre-Payment
Program
This is a free service, offered by Tara Eskew, Pike County Collector, to the Taxpayers of Pike County. This service allows you the option of having your current county tax payments automatically deducted from your bank account.
Is there a
minimum amount to use this
service?
Yes, your yearly tax bill must be a minimum of $100 for each Real Estate and minimum of $100 for Personal Property.
How do I sign up?
Fill out a form in the Collector’s office, complete the authorization form on our website, or print from our website and bring in, email or mail to our office. A voided check is REQUIRED. No information will be taken over the phone.
How is my deduction calculated?
Your tax installments will be based on the previous year’s tax totals, the balance of the actual tax due will be reflected in your final installment payment, collected Nov. 15.
What is the
procedure if I miss a payment?
Failure to make a schedule payment may result in late charges and/or the termination of said payment plan.
If I choose to make my payments through this service, will interest be paid on those funds deducted before the due date of my bill?
No, the interest earned will be administered and disbursed with the other county interest bearing accounts.
How do I make changes to my
installment plan? How do I cancel my installment plan?
Modifications and cancellations both require written or online notification five business days before the due date.
Is there a
deadline to sign up?
You can sign up any month, by the 10th of the month. However, depending on what month it is, it will effect how much your monthly payments will be.
