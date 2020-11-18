BOWLING GREEN—Susie Oberdahlhoff, Pike County clerk announced the her office of Pike County has successfully secured $10,000 in a nonprofit grant to fund safe and secure elections.
The grant, awarded by the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life, helped the county clerk’s office administer elections during this past year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This grant program enabled us to prepare for and operate safe elections by investing in priorities that would otherwise have been challenging to accomplish,” said Oberdahlhoff. “Some of the areas of help were poll worker training, personal protective equipment for poll workers and voters and securely opening an adequate number of voting sites.”
The Center for Tech and Civic Life is a nationally recognized, nonpartisan 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization of civic technologists, trainers, researchers, election administration and data experts working to help modernize U.S. elections. CTCL connects election officials with guidance, expertise, tools and trainings so they can best serve their communities and ensure that elections are more professional, safe and secure. CTCL works with the federal government, as well as local and state governments of all sizes across the nation and regardless of partisanship to highlight best practices and create easy-to-use resources for administrators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.