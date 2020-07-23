ST. CLEMENT—The day’s heat was oppressive, but that didn’t deter folks from coming out to support the Knights of Columbus Picnic.
They were a little worried about what the turnout might be like considering some of the setbacks with COVID-19 cases spiking in various parts of the state. But Donnie Teppen, grand knight for the St. Clement Knights of Columbus said the turnout on Saturday was comparable with what they had last year.
“We just wanted to make everyone comfortable with attending,” Teppen added. They made sure all the people serving food were wearing face masks. Plus they had a lot of take out dinner sales.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” Teppen said, but he was pleased with the number of folks who did come out for the picnic. Inside, where the food was being served, there was plenty of room for people to spread out and give one another plenty of social distance.
Money from their fundraisers are either put back into their building or donated to various charities, he explained. “We’ve been making a lot of improvements on our building lately.
“In our parish, we donate to the church quite a bit,” Teppen said. In almost every meeting the group has, something that comes up where the funds are needed, he noted, saying that they also help out with the prisons.
Teppen said they are a non-profit organization, and all the funds either stay in-house or goes to charities.
The next Knights of Columbus fundraiser is not until January 2021, he added. “Hopefully, things will get a little better between now and then.”
Inside the air-conditioned hall, people were having a good time greeting old friends and sharing a meal with them. Lori Fuerst and her husband, Terry, were there for the meal, and Lori, who is running for public administrator for Pike County, would be speaking during a candidate meet and greet at the bingo tent later in the day.
One woman, who used to live in Bowling Green, but moved to Vandalia, said she and her husband enjoy coming to the picnic every year.
In addition to the dinners being served inside, there was a burger stand out on the grounds and a beer garden for the older crowd.
“The people here are just so nice,” she said.
Outside there was truly a carnival atmosphere where several games had been set up for the younger children to win prizes. Parents were doing what they could to keep up with their little ones who wanted to play all the various games.
