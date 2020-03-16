Pike County Memorial Hospital has implemented a higher level of restrictions to continue to help reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19 throughout the community. PCMH joins many other healthcare organizations in proactively deploying these restrictions as recommended by the CDC and the Missouri Department of Health.
The restrictions include:
- The hospital will be closed to all outside visitors and vendors for the next two weeks to protect the wellbeing of our inpatients.
- The Emergency Department will remain open with screening for fever before the patient enters the building.
- All employees and companies who provide services to our patients will be screened for fever 24/7 before the entrance to our facility.
- The Louisiana Clinic will be closed during this time, but we will move the providers to an alternate clinic area to enhance the well-being of our inpatients, we will divert patient appointments to the appropriate location.
- The Bowling Green Walk-In clinic will be utilized for all sick patients seeking treatment.
- The Bowling Green clinic will be the “wellness” clinic for all wellness visits or follow up appointments.
- The Vandalia Clinic will be for sick patients to be cared for as well.
- Please note we will only do a COVID-19 screening based on the CDC recommendations. We will not be providing random screenings at any location.
- Please call ahead to the BG Walk-in Clinic if you have a fever. Make sure you are not going to the designated “wellness" clinic in Bowling Green if you are ill.
PCMH continues to operate at full capacity to meet the needs of the communities they serve. These proactive steps are put in place to limit the possible transmission of COVID-19 and other viruses. PCMH will continue to provide care to all who seek treatment at their facilities.
