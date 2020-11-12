BOWLING GREEN—It may not seem like the tastiest combo, but people began lining up at 10:30 a.m. for the Pike County Health Department’s Brown Bag Barbecue and Flu Shot Clinic Friday at the pavilion next to the Bowling Green Visitors Center.
Most people there were waiting on the pork burger and chips combo, but a few decided to add a flu shot to their order when they drove up to the pavilion.
Still, PCHD board chair Jerry Hickerson was cooking furiously to try and keep up with the demand. The line of vehicles began to stretch back to the roadway leading in to the parking area.
Jennifer Schumacher, PCHD administrator and event coordinator said the staff and Hickerson served about 225 meals that day.
In addition, six flu shots were given, she added.
A sign at the pavilion noted that the event was to honor Mike McCrory, who had recently died this year.
“Mike McCrory served on our Home Care & Hospice Foundation Board for four years,” Shumacher said. “He was a wonderful board member! He actually donated the pork burgers to this event (before he died).”
Shumacher noted that the proceeds from this barbecue would be going to PCHD Foundation, “because we will not be having our Annual Valentine Gala in February.” The gala is one of PCHD’s biggest fundraisers.
“People can always donate to our foundation,” Shumacher added. “They can mail in a donation, come into our office or make a donation on our website pikecountyhospice.com.”
