BOWLING GREEN—It was a brisk, chilly morning Friday when the Pike County Health Department and Hospice held its fourth annual flag dedication ceremony and salute to veterans.
About 20 people attended the event at the PCHD building at the south end of Bowling Green. VFW Post 5553 supplied the honor guard for the flag dedication ceremony. They were led to the flag pole by bagpiper Chris Apps. There, Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte and Al Himmelsbach raised the flag. Brother Don Amelung, Pike County Hospice Chaplain gave the blessing for the flag and for all those military men and women on active duty around the world.
“We dedicate this flag in honor of our veterans,” said Cori Sheppard, Pike County hospice program manager. “And to the citizens of our community and the United States of America.”
Amelung asked that everyone bow their heads in prayer: “Join with me as we pray for Americas, for our country and for our veterans, and God’s blessings. … We pray that you bless everyone that’s hereand all across our land. And thank you for the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice so that each and everyone of us might be free ….”
Leah Diffey, with PCHD, sang the National Anthem, which was followed by a speaker from VFW Post 5553.
Tom Marshal with the VFW said: “We dedicate this flag to our veterans; we dedicate it to the memory of those in the Navy who guarded our seas, coast to coast and fell in defense of this flag; we dedicate it to the memory of those in the Air Force, who guarded both ariel and ground troops and fell in defense of this flag; we dedicate to the memory of those in the Coast Guard, who our rivers and ports and federal regions and the high seas, and fell in defense of this flag; we dedicate to the memory of those in the Marines, who guarded our islands, seas and skies and fell in defense of this flag; we dedicate it to the memory of those in the Army, who fought for our hillsides, valleys and plains, and fell in defense of this flag. Finally we dedicate it to honor all Americans, on land, on sea, and in the air, who continue to fight for our country in defense of this flag. We also dedicate it to all the families who all these veterans who have given a lot to help support them in their duties.”
He asked those present to bow their heads in a moment of silence in memory of those who served under this flag and to honor the flag iself.
After the moment of silence, Caleb Tucker played “Taps” on his bugle.
The entire group said the Pledge of Allegiance.
Those present were then ushered back inside for a hot breakfast and provided information on programs offered by PCHD for veterans. The fair ran until 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.