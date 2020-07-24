PIKE COUNTY—Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing patching operations on routes in Pike County. Please see below for locations and details.
Pike County Route Z—July 28-30, the road will be closed from Route HH to Missouri Route 161 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for patching operations.
Pike County Route HH – August 3-11, the road will be closed from Route Z to U.S. Route 61 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, for patching operations.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. Work zones are active throughout the state. As you approach a work zone, please don’t drive distracted. Always buckle up and put your phone down for your safety and the safety of highway workers. All work zones are online at www.modot.org, and you can receive the latest news about road work in your area by signing up for e-updates.
