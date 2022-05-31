People started gathering around Bowling Green’s town square early to watch the Memorial Day parade. They also lined the route to the cemetery where a service was held to honor all those who had served in the military during time of war.
The two grand marshals for the parade this year were Leon Reeves and Mel Meyer.
Tom Smith, with VFW Post 5553, greeted everyone and said the reason they all could be there this day to honor the fallen men and women, was because of the sacrifices those men and women made.
Post Chaplain Jerry Long gave the opening prayer for the ceremony. In his prayer he thanked all those who had given their lives for the sake of liberty.
Post member Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte addressed the crowd, thanking them for joining the men and women of VFW Post 5553 and Auxiliary.
He shared the speech President Abraham Lincoln made 159 years ago: “The Gettysburg Address.”
Part of that speech stated: “Now we are engaged in a great Civil War, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that this nation might live.”
Korte said, “Contrary to his prediction, these words are remembered and are still relevant today. We, too, are here today to remember those who laid down their lives in service to our country.
“From our founding Revolution through the global war on terrorism, nearly 1 million men and women in the Armed Forces have sacrificed their lives while defending America in time of war.
“What is the cost of freedom?” he asked. “The numbers of our fallen heroes are not just statistics. They are real people, with real families, who lived in real communities.
“We can best honor their sacrifice by remembering their families, who have lost so much. Long after the battlefield guns have been silenced and the bombs stop exploding, the children of our fallen warriors will still be missing a parent. Spouses will be without their partners. Parents will continue to grieve for their heroic sons and daughters that died way too early.
“Americans must remember that freedom isn’t free. In fact, it’s only possible because our fallen heroes have paid its high price.”
He also spoke about the WW I memorial and museum in Kansas City. He noted that the centerpiece of the museum is its 217-food liberty tower.
“From the top of the tower, four guardian spirits watch over the memorial. As protectors of peace, each guardian holds a sword and is named for the virtues it represents—Honor, courage, patriotism and sacrifice.”
A glass bridge inside is over a field of poppies.
“The poppies represent those who died in the war to end all wars,” he said. “The poppy has become a symbol of those who have died in war.”
He finished with a poem by John McCrae.
Bowling Green’s Marching Band played the national anthem, and then the VFW’s Auxiliary members Doris Lindsay and Rowena Grigsby, placed a wreath on a cross and helmet. There was a closing prayer and the Honor Guard gave a gun salute to the fallen, and Brandin Bovay, Bowling Green High School band teacher, played taps.
