BOWLING GREEN—As momentum gathers for the November elections, the Republicans and the Democrats are urging people to get out and vote.
In most of the Pike County races, the candidates are running unopposed. But in a few races, the fight for the job is heating up quickly. Vying for the county coroner’s office on the Democratic ticket is Margart Owens. Her family has lived in Pike County for five generations. She graduated from Louisiana High School in 1975.
She brings a wealth of knowledge about criminal investigation, having worked with the St. Louis Metro Police Department for 25 years in a crime lab specializing in controlled substances analyses, fire debris analyses, gunshot residue, blood and body fluids, paint analyses and latent print development. She also has a master’s degree in chemistry from St. Louis University.
She retired about 10 years ago, along with her husband, Greg, who was an evidence technician with the SMPD. They worked on several cases together over the years.
“One of the main reasons I want to be coroner,” she said, “is, I don’t want cases to be compromised in this county.”
She noted in her campaign speech that Gov. Mike Parson had recently signed a bill creating a new oversight training system for Missouri’s corners. The new law creates a 10-person Coroner Standards and Training Commission, which sets up rules on how coroners do their jobs and certify that elected corners go through training.
This commission was created in direct response to complaints from family members of people whose death investigations had been lacking or incorrect.
“You don’t know if an accidental death could lead to charges (against someone),” she said. So it’s important to have the proper training in order to evaluate a potential crime scene.
After their retirements, Margart and Greg moved back to the family farm in Pike County.
Even though she’s running on the Democratic ticket, Margart said she would be non-partisan. If elected, she said, her deputy coroner would be Tom Duback a Republican who lives in Bowling Green. She noted that, he too, is retired law enforcement. She added that they both believe that coroners should be qualified in death investigations.
“He is willing to be my deputy coroner,” she said. “I want people to know that I’m not going to favor on party over the other.”
“Every citizen should have the best service from their elected officials,” Margart said. “I just want this place to be a good place for people to raise their families.”
She also believes the coroner should be available 24/7, and if she could not make it to a scene, her deputy coroner would be there.
She added that she could do that with her expertise in the field and in the lab. She has also testified at numerous trials about evidence and has also been called as an expert witness. She constantly took classes to stay up with the latest techniques and science developments in her field.
Margart noted that her husband was elected chair to the newly created 911 Board.
“And now he’s doing his community service,” she said, “and I thought I should follow, too,” and give back to the community.
Margart said she was always drawn to science. When studying at South East State University, she got a part-time job at the regional crime lab.
“And I enjoyed taking forensic science classes,” she added. She also took some graduate classes, but had to transfer to St. Louis to get her master’s degree in chemistry.
She has written a few papers on forensic science that were published in industry publications.
When doing the job of coroner, she said, she believes it’s important for the corner to provide the resources for the families of those who have died.
