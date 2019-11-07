The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has promoted Andy Orf of Bowling Green from maintenance technician to a construction supervisor for the NECAC Self-Help Housing Home Rehabilitation program.
Orf is a 2005 graduate of Bowling Green High School and attended Linn State Technical College. He has worked in construction for 20 years.
Orf joins NECAC’s other Self-Help Housing Construction Supervisor Mark Blackwell. They will work with income-qualifying people to provide one-on-one instruction on the skills they need to do the renovation work. Supplies are purchased by the program, but labor is contributed by families or individuals.
In 2017, NECAC was awarded an initial $159,000 USDA Rural Development grant under the Self-Help program to finance renovation work at 26 owner-occupied homes in Marion, Pike and Ralls counties. Earlier this year, the agency was awarded an additional $365,700 USDA grant to expand the program for work at 56 homes in Lincoln, Montgomery, Shelby and Warren counties.
Blackwell oversees the program in Marion, Pike and Ralls counties, while Orf will be in charge of work in Lincoln, Montgomery, Shelby and Warren counties.
“I look forward to helping people take care of the needed work on their homes,” Orf said. “It is a great satisfaction when we can help someone who needs it.”
