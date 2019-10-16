Pike County residents will have a chance to provide input into a plan to address opioid addiction in Pike County Thursday, Oct. 17.
The town hall meeting is scheduled from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene – Bowling Green at 807 South Court Street.
It is being hosted by the Pike County Rural Community Opioid Response Planning Consortium, a group of local agencies with an interest in addressing the crisis.
They include Pike County Memorial Hospital, Pike County Health Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Northeast Correctional Center and The Aviary Recovery Center. The group is still growing
They will use a $200,000 federal grant awarded earlier this year for planning purposes. The group will then be able to apply for up to $1 million in implementation funding to put the plan into place.
The grants are part of the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, part of the Department of Health and Human Services.
