LOUISIANA – Volunteers worked away in the First Christian Church of Louisiana the evening of Saturday, Oct. 26, building an imposing wall of shoeboxes. Each brick in that wall contained school supplies, toys and hygiene products — in short, a package of Christmas cheer, ready to be dispatched from Louisiana to destinations around the world.
Chadwick Dowell began participating in Operation Christmas Child six years ago, when he and his family packed eight shoeboxes. This year, he and his fellow volunteers had a goal of packing 400 — and ultimately packed 450. Around 30 volunteers pitched in on the night of Oct. 26.
“That will change the lives of 450 children all over the world,” Dowell said. “It is truly amazing to see everyone come together and see God work through all the volunteers.”
A little before Thanksgiving the boxes packed at each location are picked up by Samaritan’s Purse, a charity that coordinates operation Christmas Child. Last year’s boxes packed in Louisiana were sent to Madagascar. Chadwick and his sister Caitlyn Dowell travel each Thanksgiving break to one of the eight processing centers to help prepare the boxes to ship.
Dowell learned about the program during a mission trip to Haiti in 2014. Over the course of the year Chadwick Dowell hosts fundraisers and shops clearance racks to get ready for each year’s shipment, with his sister Cristyn Dowell helping with the preparations.
To help support the program going forward get in touch at chadwickd1998@hotmail.com.
“I wouldn’t be able to pull this off without all the help from the local communities,” Dowell said.
