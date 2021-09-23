BOWLING GREEN—Friends, family and colleagues gathered at City Hall on Friday to thank Don Nacke for his service to the community as Bowling Green’s police chief.
The open house was hosted by the city. Nacke, who will be retiring in October, has been chief for seven years. He did note that he would be maintaining his position with the Bowling Green Fire Department. His first order of business after leaving office he said is to spend some time with this wife, Michele, at the beach.
Mayor Jim Arico thanked Nacke for his many years of service to the community in the police department and the fire department.
“Don, even as a resident before becoming mayor, I really appreciate all that you’ve done over the years,” Arico said, adding that, “you’ve had a long life of service and not just to Bowling Green but to the whole area. We wanted you to know that we esteem you and know that you’re loved and appreciated.”
Nacke said he knew people didn’t want to hear a speech from him, but his wife did relate a story from when they first going out.
She said they were walking through town and all these people were saying hi to Don, people she had never met before. She asked him who these people were, and Don provided the names, saying he arrests them all the time.
“They were like his best friends,” she said.
“I still have friends like that,” Don said joking with the group.
City Administrator Linda Luebrecht said the staff at City Hall, members of the Bowling Green Police Department, members of the Pike County Sheriff’s office, the Pike County Prosecutor’s office and others had all contributed to buy Nacke his service pistol, so he could keep it.
Nacke thanked those who contributed. He also received a few cards and some other gifts from those who came to say farewell and a job well done.
