House Fire

The interior of this home was gutted by fire Thursday evening. Photo by Stan Schwartz

A Bowling Green Police captain driving on S. Court Street just north of Old Mill Drive, last Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. noticed a fire being set on the porch at 305 S. Court Street.

Capt. Benny Church made contact with Joshua G. Blair at the residence. About that time flames erupted from the building’s interior and Church called for the fire department, which responded quickly to the scene.

