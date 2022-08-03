A Bowling Green Police captain driving on S. Court Street just north of Old Mill Drive, last Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. noticed a fire being set on the porch at 305 S. Court Street.
Capt. Benny Church made contact with Joshua G. Blair at the residence. About that time flames erupted from the building’s interior and Church called for the fire department, which responded quickly to the scene.
According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, it received the call at 7:51 p.m. and arrived five minutes later. With the help of firefighters from the Buffalo Township Fire Protection District, they were able to extinguish the fire in 20 minutes but remained on the scene until nearly midnight in case any hot spots flared up. There were no injuries, and no other structures were damaged by the fire.
The BGFD said it responded with 11 firefighters on three apparatus. The department said the structure had major damage to the interior “and appears to be a total loss because of the fire.”
In addition to the two fire companies, Pike County Memorial Hospital EMS, BGPD, as well as Pike County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to the scene. Pike County 911 was also instrumental during the event.
According to the BGFD release, the cause of the fire was investigated by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety and was determined to be arson.
Blair, 24, was taken into custody and the case is now being handled by the BGPD and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety. A probable cause statement was issued by Pike County prosecuting attorney Alex Ellison, charging Blair with felony second degree arson. Bond was set at $25,000, cash only.
Bowling Green Police Chief Josh Langely said Blair was transported from the scene for medical evaluation.
No court date has been set.
