LOUISIANA – The Pike County Oats group held their regular meeting at the Louisiana Nutrition Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25. They ate their picnic meal inside because of the weather report.
President Donna McMahan presided over the Meeting. The birthdays of the month were Sheree Webb from the Macon OATS office and Joanne Hammuck. The group sang Happy Birthday to them.
Webb spoke briefly to the group about some of the changes that will occur at the first of the year, concerning riding the OATS buses. OATS is in the process of setting up a new computer system.
The group will hold their Christmas dinner at the November meeting on Nov. 21. The cost is $10 and is to paid at the October meeting.
The fundraising bottles are also to be turned in at the October meeting. It will be the last fundraiser for the year.
Jack Stumbach announced that he will retire from driving the OATS bus as of Sept. 30. Webb spoke about Jack, said he had been a great driver, and wished him the best.
Audrey Scher announced that this was her last year as treasurer. The group was very sad to hear of her passing this past week.
The next meeting will be held at the Bowling Green Hi-Rise on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.
