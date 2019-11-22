Submission deadline is the first Friday in January
It’s that time of year again to recognize the outstanding contributions of local businesses, civic organizations, and private citizens at the 48th Annual Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.
This year’s banquet will be held on Thursday, Jan. 3 at the St. Clement Knights of Columbus hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the banquet beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets to the banquet are on sale now and can be purchased by contacting the local Chamber of Commerce by phone at 324-3733 or by email at tbrookshire@pikecoutyhealth.org.
The deadline to reserve tickets is Jan. 7.
Among the awards to be presented at the banquet are the Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year, Friend of the Chamber Award, and the Citizen of the Year.
Since 1975, the Citizen of the Year Award has been sponsored by the Bowling Green Times.
The award was created to “celebrate the champions and advocates for the City of Bowling Green, whose who have established and managed successful businesses, spent their lives as public servants enriched the minds of our community’s youth buy being educators, and overwhelmingly improving he lives of those around them.”
The award, which was initially named “Man of the Year,” was started in December 1956 by the VFW post. The award was first presented in January 1957 and was awarded to Frank Ward.
The name “Man of the Year,’ was used to differentiate between the Bowling Green Chapter of the Business Professional Women’s organization’s “Woman of the Year” award.
The VFW continued to honor the “Man o the Year” but later joined with the Bowling Green Merchants Association to host a formal banquet.
In 1968, longtime Bowling Green Times Publisher Jack Freeman announced the newspaper would present a commemorative plaque to the honoree each year.
Prior to this announcement, there had not been any plaques awarded. Instead, the winners were congratulated with a special toast at the banquet.
In 1972, the City of Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce replaced the Merchants Association as a presenting sponsor and the award has been presented annually at the Chamber of Commerce banquet.
In 1975, the Times assumed the responsibility of organizing the award’s presentation and gathering submissions for the honoree from members of the public.
The award’s name was changed, according to the Times archives, to Citizen of the Year to accommodate the first female to win the award, Mrs. Ruth Jensen. According to the archives, the name change was only temporary and would revert back to Man of the Year after honoring Jensen. The name was never changed back.
The last Man of the Year was Bob Cole in 1974. Since the newspaper’s takeover of the award’s nomination process, Bowling Green Times readers have submitted dozens of local citizens for consideration of the award.
Once again, the Times is seeking nominations for the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award.
All nominations will be referred to a committee of five individuals from within our community, who will review the nominees and make a selection.
Those interested in submitting a nomination are encouraged to submit the form printed on Page ?? of this week’s issue. If additional space is needed, use more paper to provide the panel with additional details on the nominee.
When sending in a nomination, please tell the selection committee how the nominee has impacted the community or your life personally, and why you gee they should be named this year’s Citizen of the Year.
Nominations may be sent to sschwartz@pikecountynews.com or by mail to Bowling Green Times, attn: Citizen of the Year Committee, 106 W. Main St., Bowling Green 63334. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m., Jan. 3
