BOWLING GREEN – After an initial letting failed to produce any bids for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s old Bowling Green facility, MoDOT is taking another run at finding a new owner.
When the building was first put up for sale earlier this summer, only bids over $200,000 were being cosidered.
Because no bids were forcoming, MoDOT is returning to the table with no minimum bid.
The facility is at 1416 Business Highway 54 West in Bowling Green. It is being sold as-is. Bids must be received by Aug. 23.
MoDOT cited safety issues with the half-century old facility when they announced their move in 2017.
