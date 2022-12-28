Members of the Louisiana City Council met for regular session last week in the downstairs council chambers at City Hall. During the meeting, Police Chief Christopher Heatherly provided his first report since being sworn into office.
“First of all, I would like to thank the mayor and the council for all of their cooperation,” said Heatherly. “There has been nothing but cooperation since I have been here, and it has made things easy to get into the job. I would like to announce that I have found the body cameras that the citizens have paid for. I am going to figure out how they work and as soon as I do, officers will be wearing them immediately. This is something that I have promised the citizens and it is something that needs to be delivered on. Also, our police policy and procedure manual is outdated, and is from 2010. I have a new one here that I am going through before submitting it to be voted on.
“In 2010, there was nothing to be found about our special communities such as the LGBTQ community. This new manual includes an all-inclusive section in it. It also includes off-duty behavior, political involvement while in uniform and many other issues that have been topics of discussion. After approval, every officer that comes in here will receive a copy of this manual along with a copy of all our ordinances. We also have a Facebook page now that we are maintaining for citizens to keep up with our activity. The name of the page is ‘Louisiana Mo. Police Department’,” he added.
Other items on the agenda included a request that the council approve a reduction of or waiving of Sunshine Law request fees that have been accrued by journalist Jennifer Tapley. Her fees having surpassed $270, she submitted a letter to the council in late November.
“I am asking that you reduce or waive the fees for my current requests and perhaps also requests going forward as well,” said Tapley. “My purpose for obtaining these records is to understand where the breakdown has occurred that has caused some large rifts between the city and many of its citizens, and to help the public better understand what is going on within its government to calm the tensions that have grown in recent months,” she added.
Mayor Tim Carter said that he would entertain a motion to reduce or waive the fees that were owed by Tapley. Several council members expressed that if they were to reduce or waive the fees for one person, they would feel obligated to do the same for everyone, which would not be possible. No motion was made, and as a result, no action was taken.
During the mayor’s report, Carter discussed the reason for the council chambers being rearranged.
“We have rearranged the council and the citizen’s seating areas. We are working to make our interaction with the public a little more user-friendly with the space that we have. If anyone has any feedback on it, feel free to let us know and we will continue to work on it,” said Carter.
During the city administrator’s report, Kelly Henderson discussed insurance.
“We are looking for a motion to approve the best bids for insurance,” said Henderson. “Beth White was the only agent to submit a bid to us,” he added.
A motion was made and seconded to approve the winning bid for insurance, and all voted in favor.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, numerous citizens spoke about various topics relating to city government and public relations. Steven Henry asked why there was no action taken regarding his complaint filed against the city clerk for verbally assaulting him at a previous meeting. Carter explained to him that, that action may have been taken but could not be disclosed to the public because of it being a personnel issue. Another citizen, Des Elliott, asked the council what the status was concerning the petition that was submitted requesting that there be an election held for the position of police chief in Louisiana. Carter explained that the council had taken no action on the matter.
