Members of the Louisiana City Council met for regular session last week in the downstairs council chambers at City Hall. During the meeting, Police Chief Christopher Heatherly provided his first report since being sworn into office.

“First of all, I would like to thank the mayor and the council for all of their cooperation,” said Heatherly. “There has been nothing but cooperation since I have been here, and it has made things easy to get into the job. I would like to announce that I have found the body cameras that the citizens have paid for. I am going to figure out how they work and as soon as I do, officers will be wearing them immediately. This is something that I have promised the citizens and it is something that needs to be delivered on. Also, our police policy and procedure manual is outdated, and is from 2010. I have a new one here that I am going through before submitting it to be voted on.

